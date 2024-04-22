Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira makes a special wish during Gangaur; prays for confidence

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) blushing amid the care and concern shown by Armaan (Rohit Purohit) towards her. As we know, Abhira has developed feelings of love for Armaan, and wants to express her feelings to him. As we know, the Poddar family is engaging in the Gangaur festivities amid all the fanfare. We saw Armaan and Abhira carry out all the rituals involved with the festivity as a couple. All of this made Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) insecure.

The upcoming episode will see Abhira being determined to make her dream come true. She will want to reveal her feelings of love to Armaan before the Gangaur festivities get over. She will write I Love You Armaan in wet mud, and will hide it. However, the writing will be seen by Ruhi who will be shocked.

Abhira will pray during the Gangaur ritual that she remains Mrs Armaan Poddar for life. She will pray to the Almighty to bless her with all the confidence needed to confess her love to her man.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1266 21st April January Written Episode Update

Abhira dreamt about confessing her love for Armaan. In reality, she decided to reveal about her feelings to him. On the other hand, Ruhi was shocked as she felt that Abhira had strong feelings for Armaan. Abhira looked for ways to confess her feelings.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.