Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira makes her mother proud

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Ruhi (Pratiksha Honmukhe) feeling weak after her life has taken a topsy-turvy turn with Rohit going missing, and assumably dead. Manish Goenka expressed the wish to take his daughter back home, but Dadisa who is optimistic about Rohit coming back, refused to send Ruhi.

We saw how Ruhi consumed an overdose of sleeping pills without her knowledge. Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) treated her at home without her family knowing about it.

The coming episode will see the entire Poddar family in grief. Madhav will try to tell his mother that they need to send Ruhi to her house, so that she has a life of her own. Dadisa will, however, be adamant and will not let go of Ruhi. She will put a condition that if Ruhi goes to her house, she will never be able to get back into the Poddar family.

Amidst all this, Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) will have a reason to rejoice and celebrate. She will get her exam results and will be very happy that she has cleared her 4th year law exam. She will express her happiness and share the news with Armaan who will be equally happy. The two of them will be jubilant, and Armaan will give her a tight hug when she will be remembered of her mother Akshara (Priti Amin). Abhira will tell her that she has finally made her mother proud.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1164 10th January Written Episode Update

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.