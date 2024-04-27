Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira ordered to leave the house; Armaan helpless

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Sanjay telling the Poddars about Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira’s (Samridhii Shukla) contractual marriage. Dadisa and Vidya erupted in anger and blamed Abhira for breaking the trust. Dadisa was very livid as Armaan and Abhira had made a mockery of the institution of marriage and had lived together even after being married only for one year.

The upcoming episode will see Dadisa leaving no stone unturned in humiliating Abhira and even her mother. Vidya too will question Abhira’s mother’s intent in getting her daughter married on a contractual basis. Armaan will try to explain to his family that he is equally responsible for whatever happened. However, Dadisa will order Abhira to leave the house immediately.

Abhira will be seen packing her bags and going. She will be questioned by the younger generation of the house, over her intent in doing all the rituals with Armaan. However, Abhira will walk out as Armaan will also claim that Abhira is only his responsibility and nothing more.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1271 26th April January Written Episode Update

Sanjay showed the family about Armaan and Abhira’s contractual marriage and its papers. The family erupted in anger. Both Dadisa and Vidya blamed Abhira for breaking their trust.

What will happen next?

