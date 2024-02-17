Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira places Akshara’s prized possession at the Saraswati Puja

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Saraswati Puja ambience being welcomed in the Poddar house. But the celebrations and festivity are not devoid of drama. We saw how Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Ruhi (Pratiksha Honmukhe) fought over the Saraswati Mata’s idol getting damaged all of a sudden. Abhira blamed Ruhi for damaging it and this led to a big fight between them.

The coming episode will see Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) replacing the damaged murti with a portrait of Mata for the puja. The Poddar family will also welcome the Goenkas for the event. Manish will be teary-eyed when his friend will place Akshara’s musical instrument in the puja. Manish will be in tears, and so will Abhira as she will also be reminded of her mother Akshara.

Manish will recollect Akshara’s face in front of him, while Abhira will also do that. Abhira will immediately perform puja for the kept instrument which will please Manish.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1201 16th February January Written Episode Update

