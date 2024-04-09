Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira shattered; Armaan renders support

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) having a happy moment when Armaan (Rohit Purohit) making all the arrangements possible for Abhira to celebrate her mother Akshara’s birthday. Abhira rejoiced with the kids at the orphanage, sharing the happy moment with them. She was very happy with Armaan making her day memorable. However, Abhira soon got into a problem situation when she got to know that her resort in Mussoorie which is memorable to her, is in problem of being taken over by someone else. Abhira rushed to Mussoorie without contacting Armaan. Armaan, on the other hand, got tense over Abhira’s sudden disappearance.

The coming episode will see Armaan being put in a spot of bother by Dadisa when he will be asked to concentrate on his case rather than worry about Abhira. Armaan will tell Dadisa that every husband will in such a situation, be tense for his wife. But this will not hinder his professional commitments. But Dadisa and Sanjay will make a big issue of it. Vidya will even try to reason out that Armaan is doing the right thing as a husband, but her talk will be of no avail.

Ultimately, Armaan will give the court case a pass and will go to Mussoorie to help Abhira. This will not go down well with Dadisa. She will be shocked to see that Armaan chose to support Abhira and not look at his professional commitments.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1253 8th April January Written Episode Update

Abhira was happy to see the arrangements made by Armaan for Akshara’s birthday. Akshara enjoyed the happy moment remembering her mother.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.