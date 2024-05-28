Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira shoots Armaan and Ruhi’s romantic interview; feels the pain

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) coming into the Poddar house as the wedding planner for Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Ruhi’s (Garvita Sadhwani) wedding. Abhira had to control her emotions while working for the wedding at the Poddar house. And Dadisa made things tougher for her by announcing that the wedding of Armaan and Ruhi will happen in 8 days’ time. This made Abhira’s task tougher as she had to ready everything for the wedding in a quick time.

The upcoming episode will see Abhira being on tenter hooks as Dadisa will ask her to help Ruhi select her wedding attire. Ruhi and Abhira will have an indirect clash as Ruhi will not like the choices of Abhira, and will want something that will make her the centre of attraction in Armaan’s eyes.

Also, Abhira will have to shoot a cosy romantic interview of the bride and groom which she will plan. Ruhi will be excited about the interview. It will be a heart-warming romantic interview where Armaan and Ruhi will talk about each other. But Armaan’s answers will further hurt Abhira, and she will have to gulp her sorrow and appear to be normal in front of all.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1302 27th May Written Episode Update

Armaan questioned Abhira on her decision to be a wedding planner. He got worried over her career decision and wondered why she left legal practice.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.