Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara advises Abhimanyu to stay away from Abhir

The show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Akshara trying to enlighten Abhimanyu with the fact that he is doing a grave mistake by getting close to Abhir.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhimanyu getting too close to Abhir after getting to know that he is his son. Abhimanyu and Abhir were paired up for a team event at the summer camp wherein they won the activity. This did not go down too well with Ruhi. She disliked the fact that her Poppy Abhimanyu was getting too close with Abhir. We saw how Ruhi damaged the camp setting, which agitated the organisers and other parents present.

Akshara will try to defend Aarohi’s parenting in the coming episode when Aarohi will be blamed for Ruhi’s anger. However, she will also decide to talk to Abhimanyu and explain about the mistake he is committing.

Akshara will confront Abhimanyu and tell him how his closeness with Abhir is affecting Ruhi. She will categorically ask Abhimanyu to stay away from Abhir for Ruhi’s sake.

What will Abhimanyu decide?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Harshad made a comeback to TV with the role of Dr Abhimanyu Birla. Pranali who delivered a big hit in a negative role with Barrister Babu was given the opportunity of being the female lead and the new face of the show. She grabbed this big chance with both hands. Today, Pranali is known for her role of Akshara in the show. The love story of Abhimanyu and Akshara has been yet another trademark and success story in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. We have seen Abhimanyu and Akshara separating and the story introducing Jay Soni opposite Akshara. This big phase in the show has put them again as one of the top-ranked shows. As we know, the story is presently at a high with Akshara being at loggerheads with Abhimanyu and not wanting him back into her life as Abeer’s father.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.