Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara and Abhimanyu indulge in a dispute

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhinav (Jay Soni) being super-excited to welcome Abhir and have him at their home for two day, as per the court’s orders. We saw them getting up early in the morning and cooking all the delicacies of Abhir. They eagerly look forward to spending time with him. They plan to take him out of Udaipur, the idea of which is not acceptable to Manjiri. We saw how Manjiri asked Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) to now allow so much of liberty to Akshara in the case of Abhir. Well, we also saw Manjiri and Mahima getting stuck with the kids at a certain place due to the water breakout after a dam broke. Hence Manjiri is forced to stay with Abhir at a hotel.

Now with time ticking and Abhir not coming, Akshara will have a showdown with Abhimanyu and will believe that Manjiri has deliberately stopped their meeting Abhir. Akshara and Abhimanyu’s showdown will go ugly wherein both will accuse the other. It will need Abhinav’s intervention when he will tell Abhimanyu that his mother and he are not doing te right thing by keeping them away from Abhir.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Harshad made a comeback to TV with the role of Dr Abhimanyu Birla. Pranali who delivered a big hit in a negative role with Barrister Babu was given the opportunity of being the female lead and the new face of the show. She grabbed this big chance with both hands. Today, Pranali is known for her role of Akshara in the show. The love story of Abhimanyu and Akshara has been yet another trademark and success story in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. We have seen Abhimanyu and Akshara separating and the story introducing Jay Soni opposite Akshara. This big phase in the show has put them again as one of the top-ranked shows. As we know, the story is presently at a high with Akshara being at loggerheads with Abhimanyu and not wanting him back into her life as Abhir’s father.

