Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara and Abhimanyu lure Abhir to play football

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) trying their best to keep Abhir engaged in one or the other activity so that he comes out of his loneliness and accepts the fact that his father is no more. As we know, Abhir has suffered from depression after the death of Abhinav.

As we saw, Akshara challenged the boys on the road to play a game of football with their family. She did that to lure Abhir into the game of football which he loves a lot.

The coming episode will see the Goenka and the Birla family joining in to play the game of football. Akshara will request Abhir to participate in the game to which he will refuse. However, he will agree to come along and cheer.

During the game, Abhir will get very eager and will get watchful of the game and of the opponents. Akshara and Abhimanyu will successfully lure him to take part in the game, though initially in the way of showing interest. He will come up to them and will tell them how to play. Also, an injury to Abhimanyu’s leg will again draw him towards the game.

Will Abhir end up playing the game?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.