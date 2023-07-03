ADVERTISEMENT
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara and Abhinav find it tough to accept the judgement

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Akshara and Abhinav being overcome with the shock of losing Abhir's custody case.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the Judgement day being harsh on Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhinav (Jay Soni). As we know, the court has laid its verdict and has said that Abhir’s custody will be given to Abhimanyu Birla. The judgement was based on the fact that Abhinav and Akshara did not have a proper means of earning when compared to Abhimanyu who is a noted doctor.

The judgement is harsh on Akshara and Abhinav as they are not able to control their emotions. While Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) is happy, he is also worried for the Sharmas who are in shock.

The coming episode will see Akshara losing her mental stability for a while, and hallucinating things and life with Abhir. Abhimanyu will feel bad at her plight and will pray to God for Abhinav and Akshara’s well-being. Abhinav will tell a shocked Akshara to cry and let out her feelings. Akshara will weep on the road and Abhinav will try to handle her.

What will their plight be when they will have to tell Abhir the truth?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Harshad made a comeback to TV with the role of Dr Abhimanyu Birla. Pranali who delivered a big hit in a negative role with Barrister Babu was given the opportunity of being the female lead and the new face of the show. She grabbed this big chance with both hands. Today, Pranali is known for her role of Akshara in the show. The love story of Abhimanyu and Akshara has been yet another trademark and success story in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. We have seen Abhimanyu and Akshara separating and the story introducing Jay Soni opposite Akshara. This big phase in the show has put them again as one of the top-ranked shows. As we know, the story is presently at a high with Akshara being at loggerheads with Abhimanyu and not wanting him back into her life as Abhir’s father.

