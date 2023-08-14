ADVERTISEMENT
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara bids a teary adieu to Abhinav

The show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Akshara mustering up the courage to keep Abhir unaware of his father's death and doing the last rites of Abhinav.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
14 Aug,2023 11:43:45
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhinav’s (Jay Soni) death taking away all the happiness of Akshara and her family. As we know, Akshara failed to come to terms with her big loss. However, she gathered herself for her son Abhir who was still unaware of his father’s death.

The coming episode will focus on the grief that the Goenkas will go through with the last rites of Abhinav to happen. They will decide to keep the kids Abhir and Ruhi unaware of the shocking truth and will lock them inside their room. Abhir will be getting ready to go to Kasauli with his parents, and will draw a Farewell card for his family in Udaipur.

The coming episode will see Akshara’s sad moment as she will talk to Abhinav and tell him that life with him has been and will always be the best phase of her entire life. She will tell Abhinav not to worry about them and that she will take care of Abhir and raise him to be a good doctor.

Akshara will be seen doing the last rites of Abhinav and the family will abstain from telling Abhir the truth.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Srividya Rajesh

