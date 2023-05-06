Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara fights for Abhinav

The show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut has seen engaging drama with Manjiri calling Abhinav a selfish man. Akshara will stand up for Abhinav and will fight for him.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen shocking developments and twists shake up the interpersonal equations between prime characters. As we know, the truth about Abhir being Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara’s (Pranali Rathod) son is out in the open now. Manjiri got to know about it when Akshara was trying to make Abhimanyu understand at the summer camp. Manjiri as we wrote, took a big decision of disclosing the same before the entire Goenka family.

Now, the coming drama will focus on Manjiri humiliating not only Akshara, but also questioning the Goenka family and also Abhinav. Manjiri will have rude words to tell about Abhinav. She will call him a thief who took away a kid from his father and family. She will call Abhinav as a selfish man who loved to live with another person’s wife and kid.

However, Akshara will not take this lying down. She will rebel and question the integrity of Manjiri towards her and her well-being. She will also fight for Abhinav and will explain how big a sacrifice he made to bring up Abhir.

However, in the process, Akshara will blurt out the fact that she does not have marital relationship with Abhinav.

How will this truth affect everyone now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Harshad made a comeback to TV with the role of Dr Abhimanyu Birla. Pranali who delivered a big hit in a negative role with Barrister Babu was given the opportunity of being the female lead and the new face of the show. She grabbed this big chance with both hands. Today, Pranali is known for her role of Akshara in the show. The love story of Abhimanyu and Akshara has been yet another trademark and success story in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. We have seen Abhimanyu and Akshara separating and the story introducing Jay Soni opposite Akshara. This big phase in the show has put them again as one of the top-ranked shows. As we know, the story is presently at a high with Akshara being at loggerheads with Abhimanyu and not wanting him back into her life as Abeer’s father.

