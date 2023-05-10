ADVERTISEMENT
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara gears up for the battle ahead

The show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Akshara being confident of fighting the battle for Abhir's custody. She will inspire her family members to be confident too.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
10 May,2023 12:22:02
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen shocking twists in the form of Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) clashing with each other for the custody of their son Abhir. The secret is no longer a secret after Manjiri made it public at the Goenka house. Kairav’s legal notice to Abhimanyu instigated the whole drama. Now, Abhimanyu is ready to fight a legal battle for Abhir’s custody.

We saw how Abhimanyu and Akshara got into a heated argument over Abhir’s custody. Actually, Akshara wanted to peace talk things and get into a mutual agreement with Abhimanyu. However, after Kairav’s action, Abhimanyu refused to keep quiet.

The coming episode will see Akshara muster the courage to fight the battle ahead. She will motivate and inspire her family that being a law-learned person, she will do all that she can to win the case as a mother. She will also motivate Abhinav to be confident.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Harshad made a comeback to TV with the role of Dr Abhimanyu Birla. Pranali who delivered a big hit in a negative role with Barrister Babu was given the opportunity of being the female lead and the new face of the show. She grabbed this big chance with both hands. Today, Pranali is known for her role of Akshara in the show. The love story of Abhimanyu and Akshara has been yet another trademark and success story in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. We have seen Abhimanyu and Akshara separating and the story introducing Jay Soni opposite Akshara. This big phase in the show has put them again as one of the top-ranked shows. As we know, the story is presently at a high with Akshara being at loggerheads with Abhimanyu and not wanting him back into her life as Abeer’s father.

Srividya Rajesh

Read Latest News