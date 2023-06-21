Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara questions Abhinav over his worry

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Muskan and Kairav’s wedding rituals happening. The two of them got engaged and it is a happy ambience once again, after the drama that happened related to Dev. As we know, Muskan was being threatened by her ex-boyfriend Dev. Abhimanyu and Kairav set right the problem and handled Dev well. Now that all is fine, the wedding ceremonies are slated to happen. At this juncture, we saw how Abhinav (Jay Soni) had an emotional breakdown when Manjiri told him that Abhimanyu and Akshara are made for each other and that they need another chance.

The coming episode will see Abhinav being restless over the same issue. While a part of his heart will tell him that he is family with Akshara and Abhir, another part of his heart will tell him to create the distance needed from Akshara so that she can get back to Abhimanyu.

Akshara will in the coming episode, notice this change in behaviour in Abhinav. She will question him and will want to know about his reason for fear and anxiety. Abhinav will not be able to tell Akshara what is working in his mind. However, he will be very disturbed and will not know what to do next.

Will Abhinav confide his feelings in Akshara?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Harshad made a comeback to TV with the role of Dr Abhimanyu Birla. Pranali who delivered a big hit in a negative role with Barrister Babu was given the opportunity of being the female lead and the new face of the show. She grabbed this big chance with both hands. Today, Pranali is known for her role of Akshara in the show. The love story of Abhimanyu and Akshara has been yet another trademark and success story in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. We have seen Abhimanyu and Akshara separating and the story introducing Jay Soni opposite Akshara. This big phase in the show has put them again as one of the top-ranked shows. As we know, the story is presently at a high with Akshara being at loggerheads with Abhimanyu and not wanting him back into her life as Abhir’s father.

