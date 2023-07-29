ADVERTISEMENT
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara worries over Abhir's well-being

The show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Akshara worrying over Abhir's well-being and upsetting her health even more. What will happen next?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
29 Jul,2023 11:32:36
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen shocking twists with Abhir going out of the Birla house with the intention of going to Kasauli to his parents. Ruhi helped him to get out of the house. However, Abhir has lost his way, is devoid of money and has also damaged his phone accidentally. He is on the streets and does not know what to do. On the other hand, Akshara’s (Pranali Rathod) fever is not getting alright, and she is worried about Abhir’s well-being.

The coming episode will see the Goenka family too getting to know of Abhir going missing. They will be shocked when Abhinav (Jay Soni) will call them and will ask about Abhir. The Goenka family will lie so that Akshara does not know the truth.

We wrote that Abhir will faint inside a truck that will be on the verge of travelling. Akshara will get premonitions that all is not fine with Abhir.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

