Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara's love confession goes wrong

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen the wedding preparations starting for Kairav and Muskan. Amidst this, we saw how Manjiri has started to behave well with Akshara (Pranali Rathod). We even wrote about Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) being surprised at this changeover in Manjiri and Akshara’s relationship. In fact, for a second, Manjiri even felt that Abhimanyu along with Akshara and Abhir make a good family. Now the coming episode will see Kairav getting to spend some enjoyable time with his sisters.

Kairav will be missing his friends, and the inability to enjoy a bachelorette party before his marriage. Hence his sisters Akshara and Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) will dress up as boys and will decide to party with Kairav as his friends. In this process, the two of them will get high on drinks. Akshara will get home, and in her intoxicated state, will want to confess her love for Abhinav. She will go to Abhinav and tell him that she loves her a lot. However, the man present there will be Abhimanyu and not Abhinav.

Seeing this, Akshara will get all embarrassed.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Harshad made a comeback to TV with the role of Dr Abhimanyu Birla. Pranali who delivered a big hit in a negative role with Barrister Babu was given the opportunity of being the female lead and the new face of the show. She grabbed this big chance with both hands. Today, Pranali is known for her role of Akshara in the show. The love story of Abhimanyu and Akshara has been yet another trademark and success story in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. We have seen Abhimanyu and Akshara separating and the story introducing Jay Soni opposite Akshara. This big phase in the show has put them again as one of the top-ranked shows. As we know, the story is presently at a high with Akshara being at loggerheads with Abhimanyu and not wanting him back into her life as Abhir’s father.

