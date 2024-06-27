Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan – Abhira romantic moment; Armaan’s ‘Saawan Milni’ dream

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) striving hard to remain confident of winning back his love. However, he feels lonely on the occasion of Saawan Milni, where as per the ritual observed, the husband makes the wife sit on the swing and pushes it. This is indicative of the happiness the couple derives from their being together.

The upcoming episode will see the Poddar family ushering with all happiness, looking forward to a happening Saawan Milni function at home. The ladies will be dressed in their best, in anticipation of their husbands’ sweet time on the swing. Vidya will miss Madhav, and so will Armaan miss Abhira (Samridhii Shukla).

Armaan, will, in fact, make a swing outside Abhira’s house. However, she will destroy it as she will understand that it was made by Armaan. Armaan will dream about having a romantic time with Abhira during the Saawan Milni function. He will dream of making Abhira swing. The two of them will be happy, however, soon, Armaan’s dream will break and he will be back to reality, nursing a broken heart.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1332 26th June Written Episode Update

Armaan and Abhira had a chance meeting at the bar council office. Armaan wanted to talk to Abhira, but Abhira failed to recognize him and walked past him like a stranger.

