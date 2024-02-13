Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan and Abhira care for each other after getting injured

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) being attacked by Yuvraj (Gaurav Sharma) when she was alone at home. As we know, Yuvraj wore a mask on his face and thus hid his identity. Abhira was assaulted by Yuvraj when Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) came in as a saviour.

The coming episode will see Armaan and Yuvraj clashing. Armaan and Abhira will try their best to stop Yuvraj from running and even expose his face. However, they would not be able to see him.

Later, when they would lose track of the man, they will be worried for the other. Both Armaan and Abhira would have sustained injuries. Both of them will take care of each other, apply ointment, and bandage to stop the bleeding.

Armaan and Abhira’s concern for each other will be heartwarming to watch. Meanwhile, Yuvraj will suffer an accident on the road and will be picked up by Manish Goenka and Ruhi. They will take him to the Goenka house.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1197 12th February January Written Episode Update

Yuvraj donned a mask thus covering his identity and entered the Poddar house when Abhira was alone. He attacked her.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.