Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan and Abhira support Krish

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) being inebriated due to an overdose of Thandaai during the Holi celebration. Abhira and Ruhi were about to reveal their respective secrets related to Armaan, but eventually did not.

The Holi celebration complicated the love triangle of Armaan, Ruhi and Abhira. And the coming time will see more of it, with the return of Rohit Poddar.

The coming episode will see the Poddar family getting into another problem. Krish will ask his father to give him money for his art college admission, but Sanjay will not. This will prompt Krish to sell his bike and pay for his college admission. When the family will get to know of it, they will get wild. Anger will stem out of Dadisa’s reaction and she will order Sanjay to send Krish to the law college in the USA.

Krish will decide to run out of his house, and will try to go out in the wee hours of the night. But he will be stopped by Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla), who will ask him not to run from his problem, but to face it and find a solution.

Armaan and Abhira will show their support to Krish and will promise to help him.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1241 27th March January Written Episode Update

Ruhi who was inebriated with Thandaai during the Holi celebration was on the verge of revealing her love for Armaan.

What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.