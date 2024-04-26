Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan and Abhira’s truth comes out; family gets shocked

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) trying to support the love of Charu and Dev. However, with the entire family being against it, Abhira has also started to stop Charu from meeting Dev. We saw how Charu wanted to meet Dev for one last time, and begged Abhira to allow her to meet him. Abhira refused and even followed her to the place where Charu and Dev met.

Abhira was scolded badly by Armaan (Rohit Purohit) for allowing Charu to meet Dev. Amidst this, there was major chaos at home, after Charu got injured in a road accident.

The upcoming episode will see Sanjay doing the unexpected. He will show the one-year contractual papers of Armaan and Abhira to Dadisa and the entire family. Dadisa will be shocked to see this unruly behaviour coming from Armaan. Abhira will try to reason out but Vidya will yell at her, and ask her not to call her mother. Vidya will hit Armaan and will question about stooping low by doing this. Armaan will have no answers, but Abhira will try to defend him.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1270 25th April January Written Episode Update

Dev came to the Poddar house to talk about his relationship with Charu. However, Armaan stopped him from entering the gate. Charu wanted to meet Dev for one last time, but Abhira tried to stop her from going out.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.