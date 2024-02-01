Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan and Ruhi’s scintillating chemistry

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) getting drawn all the more towards Ruhi (Pratiksha Honmukhe), when he is married to Abhira (Samridhii Shukla). Abhira saw Armaan with his ex-girlfriend but failed to see her face. Abhira does not know about Armaan and Ruhi being in love before marriage.

The coming episode will see Abhira getting to see more of the closeness of Armaan and Ruhi. The three of them will attend the party organized by the Law Meet. Abhira and Armaan will start to dance, but soon, Armaan will end up dancing with Ruhi.

Their dance will be so amazing that they will own the stage as theirs. Their chemistry, and their moves will be so apt that people present will start to discuss how they are not a couple, but have such great chemistry. Abhira will get jealous seeing Armaan getting close to Ruhi.

Ultimately, Armaan and Ruhi will win the dance competition for couples. Armaan will feel embarrassed as he will see Abhira standing at a distance, with a weird expression.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1185 31st January Written Episode Update

Armaan was given suits to wear by both Abhira and Ruhi. However, Armaan chose to wear Abhira’s given suit. But Ruhi ruined the suit.

Will Armaan be able to hide his secret from Abhira?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.