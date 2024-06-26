Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan bumps into Abhira; ready to play the waiting game in love

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) being left to himself, dealing with the heartbreak of losing his love Abhira (Samridhii Shukla). He cannot get to terms with the love failure, and has immersed himself in its sorrow. On the other hand, Abhira has put up a pretence of being happy and moving on in life with her career goals.

The upcoming episode will see Armaan and Abhira bumping into each other at the bar council office. Armaan will be forced by Dadisa to go to the office for certain work. Abhira who is now a lawyer will also be seen at the same office. Armaan and Abhira will come in front of each other. Armaan will long to talk to Abhira. But Abhira will pretend to not recognize him. Armaan will tell Abhira that no matter what her reaction is, she cannot stop him from loving her. He will say that he will wait for destiny to unite them.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1331 25th June Written Episode Update

Armaan blamed Dadisa for ruining his relationship with Abhira even before their love story started. Dadisa blamed Armaan for his lack of transparency in love.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.