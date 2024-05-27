Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan concerned over Abhira’s future; Abhira’s tough task ahead

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) entering the Poddar house again, this time as the wedding planner for Armaan and Ruhi’s wedding. Most of the family members in the Poddar house are not happy with Abhira’s return, including Armaan (Rohit Purohit). For Abhira, she has to gulp down her pain and sorrow over her personal loss, and focus on her work and get the marriage done in the way the Poddars want it.

The upcoming episode will see Abhira being questioned by Armaan. She will address him as Sir and will work on her task ahead, but Armaan will ask her why she had to choose this job. Armaan will be seen being concerned about Abhira moving away from her goal of her life, of having a career in the legal court. Armaan will wonder what prompted Abhira to take wedding planning as her next job. Abhira will get emotional on seeing Armaan and Ruhi together, but will tell her heart to drop her feelings for Armaan.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1301 26th May Written Episode Update

Abhira returned to the Poddar house as the wedding planner for Armaan and Ruhi’s wedding. All in the house were shocked at this happening. Abhira decided to focus on her work and let of of every other emotion.

Will Armaan even know Abhira’s hardships?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.