Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan confronts Dadisa; defends Abhira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) realizing that Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) has sacrificed a lot for his family and him. As we know, Armaan has gotten to know that Abhira is in love with him. We saw Armaan having a date with Ruhi in which he got intoxicated as he was thinking only about Abhira.

The upcoming episode will see Armaan being brought home by Ruhi in an inebriated state. The whole family will be shocked to see Armaan in this condition. Ruhi will be taken to the Goenka house for the wedding. Armaan will in his intoxicated state confront Dadisa and question her on her hatred for Abhira. He will tell her that she cheated on him and that Abhira did not break their marriage as per her thought process, and it was Dadisa who forced her to do it.

Armaan will question Dadisa for her unruly behaviour over Abhira. He will tell her that Abhira loved the family a lot, and was ready to do everything for them, but they did not deserve her love.

Dadisa will realize that Abhira is in love with Armaan through this conversation. She will also be able to read Armaan’s mind. Armaan will want to talk to Abhira as he will realize that he too loves her.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1313 7th June Written Episode Update

Armaan sent Abhira out of her job and house so that she could not feel the hurt anymore. He paid up for the resort renovation, which Abhira got to know. Abhira questioned Armaan as to why he had to pay for the resort. Armaan told Abhira that he could not see her being hurt.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.