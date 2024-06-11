Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan hides his feelings; gets ready for his marriage

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the time ticking for the wedding of Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani). However, Armaan was not able to control his feelings for Abhira. But he had no other choice but to marry Ruhi, as his family wanted that to happen. His indebted feelings towards the Poddar family forced him to sacrifice his own happiness and accept the happiness of his family members at large.

The upcoming episode will see the major drama of Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) all set to board the bus to Mussoorie. Armaan will be dressed up as the groom for the wedding. Dadisa and Vidya will be very proud of their son and will want him to be happy in life. We have seen Armaan getting emotional for Abhira. Even while he will be dressed as a groom, he will think about Abhira and how he does not have the courage to choose Abhira. But for the sake of his family, he will hide his feelings and move forward with the marriage.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1316 10th June Written Episode Update

Armaan was totally lost in his thoughts and did not have clarity of thought related to the wedding. Vidya talked to him and asked him to make his family happy by marrying Ruhi.

What is the miracle that will stop the wedding?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.