Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan removes Abhira’s mangalsutra; Dadisa succeeds in her plan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) being shattered after learning about the wedding of Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani). She got angry at Armaan for not even waiting for their divorce to materialize before he dreamt of marrying Ruhi. Armaan was shocked to hear about his marriage. While the Poddars discussed the wedding plans, there were differences of opinion between family members.

The upcoming episode will see Dadisa (Anita Raj) making a big move to separate Armaan and Abhira. She will present them with their marriage annulation certificate. She will also ask Armaan to remove the mangalsutra from Abhira’s neck. Armaan and Abhira will be heartbroken but Armaan will go through the ordeal as ordered by Dadisa. Further, Abhira will ask Armaan to remove her sindoor too, which he will do.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1292 17th May Written Episode Update

Abhira had an emotional breakdown and wept over her future with Armaan. She was also disappointed as she came out of the exam hall, thus halting her mother’s desire.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.