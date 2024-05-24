Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan-Ruhi get engaged; Abhira shattered

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Ruhi’s (Garvita Sadhwani) engagement being planned. As we know, Manish Goenka initially refused to give his consent for this wedding. However, later, we saw him change his mind and blessing the couple. Dadisa was all set to not delay the engagement and get it done.

The upcoming episode will see Armaan and Ruhi’s engagement happening right in front of Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) who will be seated for her interview in the same vicinity. Abhira will not be able to handle her emotions and will goof up her professional meeting with the client. While Armaan and Ruhi will get engaged, Abhira will not know how to react. She will go home and will find herself weak, not able to handle the mess love her put her in. She will have an emotional breakdown. She will be even more diffident as she will not have any money for her survival.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1298 23rd May Written Episode Update

How will Abhira handle herself?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.