Television | Spoilers

The show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Armaan stopping Abhira from blurting out the truth related to their wedding. Read this track information here at IWMBuzz.com.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the Holi celebration hosted by the Goenkas for which the Poddar family has been invited. Manish made it easy for Abhira and others in the Poddar family to play with colours, after Dadisa has stopped them from hosting a Holi function.

The coming episode will see Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) getting into the Thandaai drinking competition in which they will get highly inebriated. In this state, they will dance and sing together. Later, Abhira will voice her thoughts loudly and will be about to reveal that her marriage with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) is a contract wedding which will last only for a year. Abhira will start blabbering about this truth, when Armaan will come near her, hug her, and place her mouth to his chest, so that whatever she says goes unheard.

This way, Armaan will shield the truth and will stop Abhira from blurting it out to the entire family. While doing so, he will tell the family that their relationship has been built around love. This will shock Ruhi.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1239 25th March January Written Episode Update

The Goenkas organized a Holi party. Manish invited the Poddars home to be part of the grand Holi celebration. This made the Poddars happy.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.