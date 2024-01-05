Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan takes over Rohit’s case

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the Poddar family trying to come to terms with the loss of Rohit Poddar (Shivam Khajuria) in the accident. While many in the house thought that Rohit was dead and his last rites had to be performed, Vidya, Dadisa and Armaan firmly believed that Rohit would come back. Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) was seen fighting his emotions, trying to put up a brave front for the sake of his family. Vidya who believed that Rohit would come home, was going through a trauma, which worried the family.

The coming episode will see Dadisa stopping the family from even thinking of doing Rohit’s last rites. Meanwhile, the family will also worry about Rohit’s first case which remains pending. The family will decide that Armaan will take over the case for the sake of his brother and win it for him.

Armaan will also be determined to fight the case and win for Rohit.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1158 4th January Written Episode Update

Armaan, Madhav and Abhira broke the news of Rohit not being found after his car fell off a cliff.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.