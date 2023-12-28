Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan to be arrested

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) and Rohit (Shivam Khajuria) having a rift after Rohit got to know of Armaan’s past. Rohit has not told his brother about his findings. He is brooding from within, and none in the family actually understand his pain.

At this juncture, we saw that Rohit slapped Armaan. Both Armaan and Rohit were pained by this development. While Rohit repented hitting his brother, Armaan felt that he was a failure as he was not able to relieve his brother’s pain.

The coming episode will see Rohit wondering what to do next. He will again overhear a conversation between Armaan and Ruhi, where Ruhi will talk about how Armaan will be indebted to the Poddar family always, and end up sacrificing his love. Rohit will take a big step and will seek Dadisa’s help for this.

The police will be seen coming to the Poddar house and arresting Armaan.

What has gone wrong?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.