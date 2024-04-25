Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Charu gives up on her love for Dev; Abhira provides support

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Charu (Saloni Sandhu) and Dev’s (Vineet Raina) love story getting known to the Poddar family. Dadisa created an uproar and stopped Charu from meeting her man. Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) was the only one in the family who understood their love, but she was helpless as she herself was at the receiving end. We saw Armaan (Rohit Purohit) asking Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) not to interfere in anything at home. Abhira got locked inside the cupboard, and that was when Armaan told her that she would be out of the house in three months and that she should concentrate on her career.

The upcoming episodes will see Dev coming to the Poddar house to meet the elders and convince them about their love. However, Armaan will not allow Dev to enter the gate, and will throw him out. Charu will be crestfallen and will want to go and meet Dev at a certain place. She will be stopped by Abhira. Charu will tell her that she has given up on her love, but wants to meet Dev for one last time.

Abhira will be forced to allow Charu to meet Dev. While Abhira will be around, Dev and Charu will meet. But Dev will be annoyed as Charu is not fighting for her love and is giving up for the sake of her family.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1269 24th April January Written Episode Update

Armaan asked Abhira to never interfere in Charu’s affairs. Abhira in an angry moment, sat inside the cupboard with got locked. Armaan later, wanted to bring Abhira out of the cupboard.

What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.