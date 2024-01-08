Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Dadisa cheers Aryan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) not being allowed to attend Rohit’s puja organized in the house, as he was late for it. We saw Dadisa arguing with Armaan and not getting to know the reason behind them coming late.

The coming episode will see Aryan being unhappy and not ready to attend the prestigious hockey match that he is entitled to play. He will not want to play the game without Rohit, as Rohit would have been his great motivator in sports. Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) will tell Armaan that he needs to fulfil all responsibilities towards his family, both as Armaan and Rohit. Armaan will motivate Aryan to play the game. Abhira will stick a picture of Rohit on Aryan’s hockey stick and will urge him to play for his brother.

Ultimately, there will be a turnaround as Dadisa will also motivate Aryan to play and win for Rohit.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1161 7th January Written Episode Update

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.