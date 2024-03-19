Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Dadisa puts Armaan to an acid test

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the Poddar family being extremely happy with the court’s verdict of Dadisa’s innocence. They planned to celebrate at home but were not aware of the explosion that Dadisa was to create in the house. We saw Dadisa (Anita Raaj) making the big decision of asking Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) to go out of the house. She clearly showed her hatred for Abhira as she blamed her for her image getting tarnished in public. Dadisa also believed that Armaan would favour Abhira, and that was why she had decided that he too had to leave the house.

The coming episode will see an emotional talk between Armaan and Dadisa. Armaan will be seen pleading before Dadisa to not oust him from the family that he adores and worships. He will tell Dadisa that his family means all the world’s happiness to him. Armaan will beg Dadisa to change her decision. However, Dadisa will not melt under Armaan’s pressure and will decide to put him to an acid test.

She will give him an instance, and will tell him that if he has 30 seconds to save his prized possession, what are the three items that he would save?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1232 18th March January Written Episode Update

Armaan got to know that Charu was the one who leaked the document to the lawyer and it was not Abhira. Armaan apologized to Abhira.

Will Armaan pass with flying colours in the test?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.