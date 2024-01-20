Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Manish gets tricked by fake Abhir

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Manish (Sachin Tyagi) being desperate to get in touch with Akshara and Abhir. Manish even dialled the number of Akshara, but nobody picked it up as Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) had kept her mother’s phone in the cupboard.

We saw Manish paying a huge sum of money to the person who had Abhir’s number. When Manish called the number, the person who picked up called Manish Buddy.

The coming episode will see Manish being extremely delighted with the arrival of his grandson Abhir at his house. Swarna and Surekha will help Manish make delicacies that Abhir likes. Abhir will come home, but he will turn out to be an imposter faking to be Abhir.

Abhir (Suraj Sonik) will greet Manish and his family, and even talk cheerfully with them. When enquired about Akshara, Abhir will tell Manish never to talk about her as they had left her alone in life.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1173 19th January Written Episode Update

Unaware of the surprise party being planned by the family for the anniversary of Madhav and Vidya, Abhira planned a surprise date for Madhav and Vidya.

What is this fake Abhir’s motive?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.