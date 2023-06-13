ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Manjiri brings trouble for Abhimanyu and Akshara

The show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Manjiri bringing a problem situation for Abhimanyu and Akshara. Read here to know more.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
13 Jun,2023 11:55:50
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Manjiri brings trouble for Abhimanyu and Akshara

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen the wedding formalities kickstarting of Kairav and Muskan. We saw the Goenka family coming to Kasauli for the wedding. Abhinav (Jay Soni) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) are tense about the upcoming wedding, but are also confident that they will pull it off well. Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda), as we saw has taken a stand of being part of the Sharma family, as Muskan is like his sister.

The coming episode will dwell on the drama created as Muskan will lose her engagement ring. Surekha will take her to task and the innocent Muskan will weep her heart out, on losing such a precious and valuable commodity. The elders of the Goenka family will also be upset as it is not a good omen to lose the ring.

But it will be Abhimanyu who will come to the rescue. He will find the ring for Muskan. On the other hand, Manjiri’s presence will create tension in the Sharma clan. And as expected, Manjiri will even bring problem for Abhimanyu and Akshara.

The guests assembled will be praising Abhir and will address him as Abhir Sharma. Manjiri will get wild and will be about to reveal that Abhir is a Birla. This will put both Abhimanyu and Akshara in a spot of bother.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Harshad made a comeback to TV with the role of Dr Abhimanyu Birla. Pranali who delivered a big hit in a negative role with Barrister Babu was given the opportunity of being the female lead and the new face of the show. She grabbed this big chance with both hands. Today, Pranali is known for her role of Akshara in the show. The love story of Abhimanyu and Akshara has been yet another trademark and success story in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. We have seen Abhimanyu and Akshara separating and the story introducing Jay Soni opposite Akshara. This big phase in the show has put them again as one of the top-ranked shows. As we know, the story is presently at a high with Akshara being at loggerheads with Abhimanyu and not wanting him back into her life as Abhir’s father.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Anupamaa Spoiler: Leela creates the first big problem for Dimple
Anupamaa Spoiler: Leela creates the first big problem for Dimple
Exclusive: Manish Khanna to enter Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Exclusive: Manish Khanna to enter Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (5 – 11 June): Anupamaa, Yeh Risha Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (5 – 11 June): Anupamaa, Yeh Risha Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Faltu Spoiler: Ruhaan gets wild at Faltu
Faltu Spoiler: Ruhaan gets wild at Faltu
Bella has a pure heart: Karan Vohra of Imlie fame
Bella has a pure heart: Karan Vohra of Imlie fame
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie forces Atharva to confess his love for Chini
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie forces Atharva to confess his love for Chini
Latest Stories
No Teaser Of Karan Johar’s Film With Adipurush
No Teaser Of Karan Johar’s Film With Adipurush
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer to get arrested?
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer to get arrested?
40 Crores For Shahid Kapoor In Bloody Daddy?
40 Crores For Shahid Kapoor In Bloody Daddy?
20 Years Of Chalte Chalte: IWMBuzz revisits the movie
20 Years Of Chalte Chalte: IWMBuzz revisits the movie
Neha Solanki, aka Titli, said the scene was so captivating that they discussed their real lives during and after it.
Neha Solanki, aka Titli, said the scene was so captivating that they discussed their real lives during and after it.
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi reveals about Vikrant’s affair to Lakshmi
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi reveals about Vikrant’s affair to Lakshmi
Read Latest News