Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Manjiri brings trouble for Abhimanyu and Akshara

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen the wedding formalities kickstarting of Kairav and Muskan. We saw the Goenka family coming to Kasauli for the wedding. Abhinav (Jay Soni) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) are tense about the upcoming wedding, but are also confident that they will pull it off well. Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda), as we saw has taken a stand of being part of the Sharma family, as Muskan is like his sister.

The coming episode will dwell on the drama created as Muskan will lose her engagement ring. Surekha will take her to task and the innocent Muskan will weep her heart out, on losing such a precious and valuable commodity. The elders of the Goenka family will also be upset as it is not a good omen to lose the ring.

But it will be Abhimanyu who will come to the rescue. He will find the ring for Muskan. On the other hand, Manjiri’s presence will create tension in the Sharma clan. And as expected, Manjiri will even bring problem for Abhimanyu and Akshara.

The guests assembled will be praising Abhir and will address him as Abhir Sharma. Manjiri will get wild and will be about to reveal that Abhir is a Birla. This will put both Abhimanyu and Akshara in a spot of bother.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Harshad made a comeback to TV with the role of Dr Abhimanyu Birla. Pranali who delivered a big hit in a negative role with Barrister Babu was given the opportunity of being the female lead and the new face of the show. She grabbed this big chance with both hands. Today, Pranali is known for her role of Akshara in the show. The love story of Abhimanyu and Akshara has been yet another trademark and success story in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. We have seen Abhimanyu and Akshara separating and the story introducing Jay Soni opposite Akshara. This big phase in the show has put them again as one of the top-ranked shows. As we know, the story is presently at a high with Akshara being at loggerheads with Abhimanyu and not wanting him back into her life as Abhir’s father.

