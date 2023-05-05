Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Manjiri makes a hasty decision; reveals truth about Abhir

The show will see a big high point wherein Manjiri will get to know about Abhir's identity and will take a harsh and hasty decision. How will this affect relationships?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen shocking twists and edge-of-the-seat drama. We wrote about the summer camp activities and how Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) bonded with Abhir. However, this closeness was not liked by Ruhi and she felt jealous. Her unruly behaviour got to be the reason for unrest at the camp. Akshara (Pranali Rathod) had a frank talk with Abhimanyu where she asked him to focus on Ruhi and not on Abhir.

However, this talk was heard by Manjiri (Ami Trivedi). Yes, the coming drama will focus on Manjiri wanting to claim her grandson’s custody. She will go to the Goenka house to accuse the family of stealing her grandson and keeping them unaware of his birth.

However, in all this, she will be unaware that the Goenka family do not know the truth. She will blurt out the fact that Abhir is Abhimanyu’s son.

How will this revelation affect Askhara and Abhinav?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Harshad made a comeback to TV with the role of Dr Abhimanyu Birla. Pranali who delivered a big hit in a negative role with Barrister Babu was given the opportunity of being the female lead and the new face of the show. She grabbed this big chance with both hands. Today, Pranali is known for her role of Akshara in the show. The love story of Abhimanyu and Akshara has been yet another trademark and success story in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. We have seen Abhimanyu and Akshara separating and the story introducing Jay Soni opposite Akshara. This big phase in the show has put them again as one of the top-ranked shows. As we know, the story is presently at a high with Akshara being at loggerheads with Abhimanyu and not wanting him back into her life as Abeer’s father.

