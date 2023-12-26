Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Rohit knows Armaan-Ruhi’s truth

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the Poddar family’s younger generation planning to celebrate Christmas in style. However, the problems that have erupted with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Ruhi (Pratiksha Honmukhe) have distanced them. Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) and the entire Poddar family do not want Abhira to interfere in the life of Ruhi. Armaan has placed strict orders for Abhira to stay in her room. Even Swarna blasted Abhira and asked her to stay away from Ruhi.

The coming episode will see Abhira planning to celebrate Christmas in Akshara’s simple style in the room. However, during the Christmas party where Rohit (Shivam Khajuria) will be the Santa Claus for the day, a big revelation will happen. Rohit will don the look of Santa to please Ruhi and make her happy. However, Ruhi will go missing in between the party. She will be seen having a conversation with Armaan. Armaan will be seen stopping Ruhi’s advancement, and telling him that she is his brother’s wife now. While Armaan will move away from Ruhi, Rohit will overhear the entire conversation and will get to know that Armaan and Ruhi loved each other before marriage.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1149 25th December Written Episode Update

Abhira was teaching Krish to drive a car when she was not able to control a car mishap. In this situation, Ruhi got hurt in her hand. Armaan and the entire Poddar family got angry at Abhira for causing the accident.

How will Rohit and Armaan’s rapport now change?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.