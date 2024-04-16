Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi reveals the truth about divorce paper; Abhira questions Armaan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) racing against time to save both Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla). As we know, owing to Abhira’s promise, Armaan went to save Ruhi first and then reached Abhira’s captive place to save her. However, he was shocked to see the blast happening before he could arrive. He thought he lost Abhira. But Abhira was found unconscious.

The coming episode will see Armaan being relieved after Abhira will be fine, but in a trauma. He will lift her and take her home, and will nurse her. Ruhi will not be able to handle Armaan’s closeness with Abhira.

Amidst all this, Abhira will question Armaan over the divorce paper. Ruhi will confide that the paper was made by her. Abhira will grow angry and will question Ruhi’s interference in their marriage. She will also scold Armaan and tell him that while she is aware of their deal in marriage, she does not want any third person to interfere in their affairs.

Armaan will keep silent and will not reveal that Ruhi is his first love.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1260 15th April January Written Episode Update

Armaan saved Ruhi, and later, ran to save Abhira. However, the blast happened.

Will Abhira get to know of it?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.