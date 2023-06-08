Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Sharma family gets into a dilemma

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen an engrossing drama with the wedding of Kairav and Muskan getting settled. While Kairav and Abhimanyu are in Kasauli, the Goenka family is too excited to decide on the muhurat for the wedding. Through a video call, the Sharma family and Goenka family talk about the wedding festivities and arrangements.

The coming episode will see Neelamma tell Abhinav (Jay Soni) that she wants a simple marriage for her daughter Muskan, and will express her desire of doing it in Kasauli. Abhinav will also like the idea. However, during the video call with the Goenkas, Baa will express her wish of having the marriage in Udaipur. This will not go down well with the Sharmas. Abhinav, Neelamma and even Muskan will try to tell the Goenkas that they desire to have the wedding in Kasauli. This will hurt the sentiments of Baa. She will try as much to convince the Sharmas, but they will also be adamant.

The Goenkas will at one moment get upset with the Sharmas’ stern decision and will cut the video call.

Will Abhinav change his decision?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Harshad made a comeback to TV with the role of Dr Abhimanyu Birla. Pranali who delivered a big hit in a negative role with Barrister Babu was given the opportunity of being the female lead and the new face of the show. She grabbed this big chance with both hands. Today, Pranali is known for her role of Akshara in the show. The love story of Abhimanyu and Akshara has been yet another trademark and success story in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. We have seen Abhimanyu and Akshara separating and the story introducing Jay Soni opposite Akshara. This big phase in the show has put them again as one of the top-ranked shows. As we know, the story is presently at a high with Akshara being at loggerheads with Abhimanyu and not wanting him back into her life as Abhir’s father.

