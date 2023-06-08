ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Sharma family gets into a dilemma

The show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see the Sharma family expressing their desire to have Muskan and Kairav's marriage at Kasauli and this will not be accepted by the Goenkas.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
08 Jun,2023 15:32:51
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Sharma family gets into a dilemma

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen an engrossing drama with the wedding of Kairav and Muskan getting settled. While Kairav and Abhimanyu are in Kasauli, the Goenka family is too excited to decide on the muhurat for the wedding. Through a video call, the Sharma family and Goenka family talk about the wedding festivities and arrangements.

The coming episode will see Neelamma tell Abhinav (Jay Soni) that she wants a simple marriage for her daughter Muskan, and will express her desire of doing it in Kasauli. Abhinav will also like the idea. However, during the video call with the Goenkas, Baa will express her wish of having the marriage in Udaipur. This will not go down well with the Sharmas. Abhinav, Neelamma and even Muskan will try to tell the Goenkas that they desire to have the wedding in Kasauli. This will hurt the sentiments of Baa. She will try as much to convince the Sharmas, but they will also be adamant.

The Goenkas will at one moment get upset with the Sharmas’ stern decision and will cut the video call.

Will Abhinav change his decision?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Harshad made a comeback to TV with the role of Dr Abhimanyu Birla. Pranali who delivered a big hit in a negative role with Barrister Babu was given the opportunity of being the female lead and the new face of the show. She grabbed this big chance with both hands. Today, Pranali is known for her role of Akshara in the show. The love story of Abhimanyu and Akshara has been yet another trademark and success story in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. We have seen Abhimanyu and Akshara separating and the story introducing Jay Soni opposite Akshara. This big phase in the show has put them again as one of the top-ranked shows. As we know, the story is presently at a high with Akshara being at loggerheads with Abhimanyu and not wanting him back into her life as Abhir’s father.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Pandya Store spoiler: Dhara makes a big promise to Shiva
Pandya Store spoiler: Dhara makes a big promise to Shiva
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj motivates Anupamaa
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj motivates Anupamaa
StarPlus Announces Rerun Of Their One of The Most Admired Show Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki Today On Ekta Kapoor's Birthday
StarPlus Announces Rerun Of Their One of The Most Admired Show Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki Today On Ekta Kapoor's Birthday
Pandya Store spoiler: Raavi and Shiva get into an intense fight
Pandya Store spoiler: Raavi and Shiva get into an intense fight
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua misses saving Ruhaan by a whisker
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua misses saving Ruhaan by a whisker
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad comes to Sahiba's rescue
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad comes to Sahiba's rescue
Latest Stories
Kantara star Rishab Shetty wishes Leela aka Sapthami Gowda a happy birthday; writes “Wishing you another year filled with remarkable success & happiness”
Kantara star Rishab Shetty wishes Leela aka Sapthami Gowda a happy birthday; writes “Wishing you another year filled with remarkable success & happiness”
The Makers of the KGF franchise and Kantara, Hombale Films Unveils Gripping Trailer of their upcoming Suspense Thriller 'Dhoomam' starring Fahadh Faasil
The Makers of the KGF franchise and Kantara, Hombale Films Unveils Gripping Trailer of their upcoming Suspense Thriller 'Dhoomam' starring Fahadh Faasil
Sadiya Khan: Empowering Women to Chase Their Dreams
Sadiya Khan: Empowering Women to Chase Their Dreams
Por Thozhil Review: Applause Entertainment’s Taut,Thrilling Tamil Debut
Por Thozhil Review: Applause Entertainment’s Taut,Thrilling Tamil Debut
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rishabh accuses Rajveer for putting Shaurya's life in danger
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rishabh accuses Rajveer for putting Shaurya's life in danger
Shivangi Joshi Paints Hearts With Love This Rainy Season; Check Here
Shivangi Joshi Paints Hearts With Love This Rainy Season; Check Here
Read Latest News