Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Abhir decides to fight for his love; faces opposition

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Armaan (Rohit Purohit) trying to fight their individual emotional battles that have bottled up due to their separation. Both Abhira and Armaan found it tough to forget and move on. While Abhira tried to move on and not think of Armaan, Armaan got a threat from Manisha that Abhira might move on and find another man in her life. This made things more complicated and painful for Armaan. Simultaneously, the show has seen the entry of RK (Siddharth Shivpuri), who in no time, has managed to stand up for Abhira.

We wrote about RK siding Abhira and having a showdown with Armaan. This came as a shock to Armaan. Also, the story ahead will open up the skeletons from the hidden closet wherein it will be revealed that RK is Armaan’s stepbrother and that RK’s mother is Armaan’s biological mother.

The upcoming episode will see Abhir (Mohit Parmar) being elated with his love confession to Charu. However, Charu will be in two minds and worry about the problems in her house. Abhir will try to confide about his love story to Abhira, but Abhira will be in her own anxious mood. However, he will tell it to Ruhi who will react wildly, asking him to stop this immediately. Ruhi will tell him that their love story can never materialize. But Abhir will not lose hope and will be confident of winning his love.

What will happen next?

