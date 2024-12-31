Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Abhir gets rushed to hospital; Abhira and Ruhi work together to lift his spirit

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhir (Mohit Prmar) being caught in the turmoil and love triangle formed between him, Kiara and Charu. As we know, Abhir expressed his love for Charu while the Poddar family thought he was being unreasonably close to Kiara. This created a rift between him and the family, with Vidya being the most worried of the lot. She was the one who accused him of getting close to Kiara.

The upcoming drama will see Abhir being injured on the way to his concert, when he will be hit by Vidya’s car. Abhir will be rushed to the hospital, while Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) will be worried about their brother’s well-being. Also, they will be going through a lot of emotions with Abhir’s anger and resentment towards the Poddar family being a troubled zone for Abhira and Ruhi. They will together try to get Abhir out of the mental block that he is in.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.