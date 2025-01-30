Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Abhir proposes marriage to Kiara; Armaan and Abhira shocked

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Armaan (Rohit Purohit) struggling with their emotions as they faced the final hearing of their divorce. On the D-day, while Armaan reached the court and tried to hide his emotions, Abhira found it tough to remain in the court and face this huge setback of getting a divorce. She ran away to a nearby temple and wept her heart out, not knowing what to do. On the other hand, Abhir (Mohit Parmar) could not handle the betrayal in love of Charu who openly rejected his love proposal.

The upcoming episode will see Abhir taking a big decision. He will propose marriage to Kiara in front of Armaan and Abhira. This will shock the family, as they never expected this coming. We wrote about Abhir breaking down after being rejected by Charu. However, this move of Abhir will be tough to handle for all. Abhira will try to make her brother realize that he is going into it without having love for Kiara. Meanwhile, Kiara will be jubilant with the turnaround and she will be ready to marry Abhir. But her family will oppose it.

What will happen now?

