Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Abhira faces an awkward situation; Armaan gets possessive

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) not able to hold herself on the day of her divorce hearing. As we know, Armaan (Rohit Purohit) reached the court but there was no sign of Abhira there. Abhira was seen crying her heart out at a temple, thinking of her relationship with Armaan ending. We also wrote about the big development in the life of Abhir where he chose to marry Kiara and even made his announcement.

The upcoming episode wil see RK (Siddharth Shivpuri) being worried as his mother Shivani would have stopped taking her medicine as she would want to see her daughter-in-law before her. As we know, RK’s mother who is not mentally stable, assumed Abhira to be her daughter-in-law. RK wil trace Abhira at the temple and will take her to the hospital. Armaan will see them going and will follow them. At the hospital, Shivani will ask her son to keep flowers on the hair of her daughter-in-law. Abhira and RK will be shocked at Shivani’s demand. However, when Shivani will go inside, Armaan will come there. He will get angry seeing RK trying to place the flowers on Abhira’s hair. He will push RK aside and will put the flowers instead.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.