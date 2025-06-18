Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Abhira gets consumed by pain; Anshuman feels for her

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) getting to know about Armaan (Rohit Purohit) moving on and getting married to Maira’s mother. She had an emotional breakdown and wept her heart out. We saw Dadisa and Vidya realizing her pain and trying to pacify her.

The upcoming episode will see Anshuman (Rahul Sharma) getting drawn towards Abhira on seeing her wriggle in pain and dejection. He will be pained seeing her low phase. While Abhira will struggle to come to terms with Armaan’s moving on, Anshuman will realize that he needs to support Abhira. Dadisa will be relieved on seeing this helpful and loving side to Anshuman. Abhira, will in the meanwhile, send divorce papers to Armaan and will also decide to remove her mangalsutra and sindoor which hold no meaning now.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.