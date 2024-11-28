Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Abhira gets questioned; Armaan supports her

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) bravely handling the crisis situation of her kid Daksh being kidnapped. Ignoring her own safety, Abhira went out of her limit to find her baby and even save it. We wrote about Abhira driving a bike in an important sequence to reach to her kid. We also wrote about Rohit’s insecurity in giving his kid to Abhira. He regretted his decision of giving the custody of his kid to Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira.

The upcoming episode will see the Poddar house being in a tensed mood with both Abhira and Daksh being missing. Armaan will be extremely worried for them and will ask his family to lodge complaint and make proper checks. This will trigger Rohit’s thought process and he will have an argument with Armaan.

Finally, when Abhira will come back with the baby, all will be happy. They will get so engrossed in the kid coming home that they will not look into Abhira’s emotions and pain. Armaan will however, thank Abhira profusely and appreciate her daring act to save her kid. However, the Poddar family will have enough accusations to throw at Abhira for being negligent and careless towards her kid. But Armaan will stand in support of Abhira.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.