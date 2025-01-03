Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Abhira gets to know about Abhir’s painful past; vows to be his support

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhir (Mohit Parmar) meeting with the terrible accident at the hands of Vidya. He has been hospitalized with his sisters Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) being worried about him. Vidya has been guilty of committing the mistake. We wrote about how this accident will harm the relationship between Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira. We also wrote about Abhira taking a promise from Madhav about arresting the person responsible for the accident.

The upcoming episode will be emotional with the doctors telling that Abhir has lost the capacity to walk. Abhir will be grief-stricken, pained more at destiny’s cruel game. Abhira will try to be of utmost support to him. However, at this juncture, Abhira will come across the diary of Abhir where he would have written about his painful childhood and growing up experience. Abhira will be all the more grief-stricken, upon knowing Abhir’s grief and sorrow for all the years. She will be determined to stand by Abhir and get justice for him, whatever the situation in front of her.

Will Armaan and Abhira’s relationship get totally ruined now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.