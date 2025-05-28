Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Abhira meets Pookie’s kidnapper; Will she get to know the truth?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Armaan (Rohit Purohit) trying to hide their pain and misery of being separated from loved ones. As for Abhira, the pain is more as she is living a guilt-stricken life where she believes that her daughter Pookie went missing because of her. However, the fact is that Pookie was immediately got and Armaan went to fetch his baby and decided to live a life of his own with her. Abhira, who is not aware of Armaan being with Pookie, shares this pain of separation and guilt, which has made it difficult for her.

The upcoming episode will see Abhira who has been in Mount Abu, getting a call from the police about the whereabouts of Pookie. Abhira will rush to the police station, where the cop will show Abhira the chain of Pookie. They will tell her that they have arrested the man who had it. Abhira will enter into the cell to question the guy about her daughter, but will not be able to do so, as he will be totally drunk. Abhira will be emotional and will try to get an answer from the man about her lost daughter. It will be interesting to see if Abhira will get to know that the Pookie has been returned to her own father or not.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.