Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Abhira sees Anshuman’s good side; a warm bond develops between them

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) facing humiliation at the hands of Krish when they came to grace his engagement ceremony. We wrote about Dadisa giving a fitting reply by slapping Krish. On the other hand, Armaan (Rohit Purohit) was involved in solving the problem of Maira, who was scared to go to school after she broke a mirror in school. Gitanjali helped Armaan handle the situation. We also saw that Abhira’s prospective client Anshuman was Tanya’s brother.

The upcoming episode will see Abhira having a meeting with Anshuman at his office, where they will start to develop a warm bond of friendship. Above all, yet another confusion will result in Dadisa getting angry at Anshuman. However, Anshuman will handle it in a decent way and will not react wildly, which will make Abhira trust Anshuman more. Abhira will be happy to see Anshuman’s warm and friendly side.

What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.