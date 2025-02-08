Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Abhira stops herself from confronting Dadisa; tries to find proof

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and RK (Siddharth Shivpuri) getting to know about Dadisa hiding a big secret related to Armaan’s mother. On the other hand, the families geared up for Abhir and Charu’s wedding, with Dadisa giving her consent to the marriage on the condition that Charu would not seek any help from the Poddar family after her marriage. We wrote about Abhira and RK getting to know the truth about Armaan’s real mother being alive.

The upcoming episode will see Abhira getting angry at Dadisa’s wily plan and will decide to confront her and ask her about Armaan’s mother. However, RK will stop her from questioning Dadisa and letting out the fact that they know about Armaan’s mother being alive. Instead, Abhira will decide to silently hunt for clues and will pray that destiny leads her to clues to find Armaan’s mother. She will search the house so that she can lay hands on any clues.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.