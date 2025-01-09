Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Abhira strives hard to get Vidya out of jail; will she find help?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Vidya (Shruti Panwar) being proven guilty in court and given a sentence of five yers imprisonment. This verdict was a shocker for the Poddar family that left Visya fainting just outside the court premises. Armaan (Rohit Purohit) blamed Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) for his mother’s pain nd sent her the divorce notice. He also told his family to not talk about Abhira in front of him.

The upcoming episode will see Abhira and Armaan grappling with the divorce plus the pain of seeing Vidya in the jail. Abhira will, however, be determined to fight back and get freedom for Vidya. She will strive hard to meet people who can help her out in getting Vidya out of jail. The track will show a journey of sorts of Abhira where she will be determined and driven by a force to help her mother-in-law out of this problem situation.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.